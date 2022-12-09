OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County District Court will soon welcome new judges to the bench.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Committee has made two judicial appointments to the court.

Curtis Sample and John McEntee have been selected to fill magistrate judge vacancies created by the retirement of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins and District Magistrate Judge James Phelan.

McEntee is a senior trial attorney with the Kansas City office for Nationwide Insurance. Sample is the owner and an attorney with the Law Office of Curtis M. Sample, LLC.

On Nov. 18 the commission also sent the names of three nominees to fill a vacant district judge position to Gov. Laura Kelly for final approval.

The nominees are:

Jenifer Ashford, a district magistrate judge for the 10th Judicial District.

Katherine Sinatra, general counsel for eMoney USA Holdings, LLC.

Joann Woltman, case smart counsel with Littler Mendelson.

The governor will now have up to 60 days to decide whom to appoint to fill a vacancy created by the recent retirement of District Judge Paul Gurney.

After serving an initial one-year term, the new judge will be up for a retention vote in the next general election. If voters approve that incumbent candidate, they will serve a four-year term.