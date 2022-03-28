KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new approach this time around as the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners select a new police chief.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce is hosting six listening sessions across the city for community input.

“When you talk about chamber and business and attracting business and creating space where people can thrive financially, I think it is incompetent on every business group in our city to engage in these activities,” Ron Lindsay, board member of The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, said.

Tuesday, March 29, is the first listening session.

There will be six sessions across the city where people can come and share their opinion on what they’d like to see in the new chief.

“Too many times we’ll hear people say that they’re not engaged or the reason they’re not engaged is because no one’s asking,” Lindsay said. “Well, we’re asking.”

Current Chief Rick Smith announced he is retiring April 22, 2022.

Several city organizations are backing this event and said it’s a healthy way for the city to move forward and hold the board of police commissioners accountable.

“They will hear what Kansas City wants in a police chief,” Darron Edwards, founder of Getting to the Heart of the Matter, said. “This has never happened. It’s never happened to this magnitude.”

The findings from the discussion will be presented to the Board of Police Commissioners after the sessions.

If people aren’t able to make it in person they can tune in virtually.

The first session Tuesday will be held at Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. from 6-8 p.m.

There will also be other sessions:

West Side Community Listening Session

Wed, April 6, 2022 6-8 PM

Mattie Rhodes Center

1701 Jarboe St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

East Side Community Listening Session

Sat, April 2, 2022 10 AM-Noon

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center

3700 Blue Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64130

Northeast Community Listening Session

Thurs, April 7, 2022 6-8 PM

Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

2657 Independence Ave

Kansas City, MO 64124

South Kansas City

Community Listening Session

Sat, April 2, 2022 10 AM-Noon

Evangel Church

1414 E. 103rd St.

Kansas City, MO 64131

Midtown/Downtown

Community Listening Session

Thurs, April 14, 2022 3:30-5:30 PM

KC Chamber Board Room at Union Station

30 W Pershing Road, First Floor

Kansas City, MO 64108