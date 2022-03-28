KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new approach this time around as the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners select a new police chief.
The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce is hosting six listening sessions across the city for community input.
“When you talk about chamber and business and attracting business and creating space where people can thrive financially, I think it is incompetent on every business group in our city to engage in these activities,” Ron Lindsay, board member of The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, said.
Tuesday, March 29, is the first listening session.
There will be six sessions across the city where people can come and share their opinion on what they’d like to see in the new chief.
“Too many times we’ll hear people say that they’re not engaged or the reason they’re not engaged is because no one’s asking,” Lindsay said. “Well, we’re asking.”
Current Chief Rick Smith announced he is retiring April 22, 2022.
Several city organizations are backing this event and said it’s a healthy way for the city to move forward and hold the board of police commissioners accountable.
“They will hear what Kansas City wants in a police chief,” Darron Edwards, founder of Getting to the Heart of the Matter, said. “This has never happened. It’s never happened to this magnitude.”
The findings from the discussion will be presented to the Board of Police Commissioners after the sessions.
If people aren’t able to make it in person they can tune in virtually.
The first session Tuesday will be held at Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. from 6-8 p.m.
There will also be other sessions:
West Side Community Listening Session
Wed, April 6, 2022 6-8 PM
Mattie Rhodes Center
1701 Jarboe St.
Kansas City, MO 64108
East Side Community Listening Session
Sat, April 2, 2022 10 AM-Noon
Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center
3700 Blue Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64130
Northeast Community Listening Session
Thurs, April 7, 2022 6-8 PM
Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce
2657 Independence Ave
Kansas City, MO 64124
South Kansas City
Community Listening Session
Sat, April 2, 2022 10 AM-Noon
Evangel Church
1414 E. 103rd St.
Kansas City, MO 64131
Midtown/Downtown
Community Listening Session
Thurs, April 14, 2022 3:30-5:30 PM
KC Chamber Board Room at Union Station
30 W Pershing Road, First Floor
Kansas City, MO 64108