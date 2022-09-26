OLATHE, Kan. — The 10th Judicial Nominating Committee is seeking out nominees to fill one district judge vacancy and two district magistrate judge vacancies in Johnson County.

The committee will be tasked with filling the three vacant positions due to upcoming retirements. District Judge Paul Gurney will retire Sept. 30, District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins will retire Dec. 9 and District Magistrate Judge James Phelan will retire Dec. 31.

To be considered for the district judge position a nominee must be at least 30 years old, reside in Johnson County and be a lawyer practicing in Kansas for at least five years.

To be considered for the district magistrate judge position a nominee must be a resident of Johnson County, have a high school diploma and be a practicing lawyer in Kansas or be able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The committee will host interviews at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 and 18, at the Johnson County Courthouse. All interviews will be open to the public.

The commission will then select three-to-five nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor for final approval. The governor will have up to 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

After serving an initial one-year term, a new judge will be up for a retention vote in the next general election. If voters approve that incumbent candidate, they will serve a four-year term.

Nominations and application forms can be found online. All nominations must be submitted by noon on Friday, Oct. 14.