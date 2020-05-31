Communities band together to clean up their cities after a night of protests and unrest

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 29: A person dressed as Spiderman sweeps the sidewalk as residents help to clean up following a night of rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brian Irving had just taken a shower when he turned on the news Friday night and learned about graffiti left from protests in downtown Houston.

Not long after, the truck driver was out in the streets with a power washer and cleaning product, according to CNN affiliate KTRK, working to wipe the graffiti away.

“What came to my mind was what (John F. Kennedy) said,” Irving told KTRK. “He said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.'”

“So I’m coming down here and putting my little bit in, you know?”

It was a scene that played out across the country Saturday morning after a night of protests demanding justice in the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis policeofficer seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

But that development wasn’t enough to quell the anger of protesters in more than 30 cities, where demonstrations left charred vehicles, broken glass, litter and debris.

KTRK reported one of its photojournalists saw Irving cleaning around 2 a.m. He said he spent about four hours cleaning the city, his home of more than 50 years.

Irving said he understood the anger that has fueled protests in Minneapolis and across the country this week after Floyd’s death. But Irving didn’t understand the destruction, KTRK said.

“We can protest,” he said, “but we don’t have to destroy the city.”

‘We have to do this in unity’

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 30: Workers clean up protestor damaged businesses following a night of protests on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

While there were some hired cleaning crews, several dozen volunteers gathered in downtown Atlanta Saturday morning to clean the aftermath of Friday night protests near the CNN Center, where demonstrators clashed with police. Many of the volunteers told CNN they were with local churches.

G.J. Hawkins told CNN that he and his wife, Shanna, were at Friday’s protest before things got out of hand. At that point, he said they felt good about what happened, like they “really did write history.”

“We were super excited, and then we turned on the news and about 30 minutes later we started to see riots. We began to get very disappointed,” he said, adding, “But we don’t think those things overshadow all the good that was accomplished.”

The couple banded together with another friend and put out a call on social media for help cleaning up the city. They said many people responded and were cleaning up sites all over Atlanta.

“We feel like it’s our duty as Christ followers to not only stand up for justice but to also stand up for our city,” G.J. Hawkins said. “One of the ways we get to express that is by helping to clean up and rebuilding.”

Shanna Hawkins said she felt good about joining the clean up effort.

“As we pursue justice it’s very important for us to do this with peace,” she said. “We have to do this in unity, in love — that’s the only way we’re going to see real change.”