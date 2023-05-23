KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners held its monthly meeting Tuesday.

“You know crime is up,” community activist Ron Hunt said during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. “We had a heck of a weekend.”

Hunt also said both he and Pastor Darron Edwards are going to meet with some club owners about how to try to stop the recent violence.

Early Sunday, three people died and two more were injured in a shooting at Klymax Lounge.

Another person died Monday morning in a shooting near 93rd and Bales in the southeastern part of the city. Later that afternoon, a deadly shooting happened near 39th Street and Montgall Avenue.

According to Kansas City police data, there have already been 66 homicides this year. In Kansas City’s deadliest year on record, which was 2020, there were 65 on this same day three years ago.

“We never find a week like this past one acceptable in Kansas City,” Mayor and Board of Police Commissioner Quinton Lucas said in an interview with FOX4 after Tuesday’s meeting. “So that’s why I think you see us continue to be as innovative as possible and how we solve it.”

Lucas said he wishes there was a magic wand to try to stop the violence. The police board welcomed a new member Tuesday in Tom Whittaker, who’s an executive vice president at JE Dunn Construction.

“When asked if I would help here, I thought there’s maybe no more important issue in front of Kansas City right now than safety,” Whittaker said in an interview with FOX4 after Tuesday’s meeting. “If I can help in that regard, than I wanted to.”

Whittaker said he did not plan to go to a Kansas City Violence Prevention forum Tuesday night at UMKC’s School of Law. It’s for city council candidates running in the city’s general election set for June 20.