Community calls for witness to identify shooter who killed 4-year-old in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 20 neighborhood and crime-fighting leaders attended a vigil for 4-year-old Legend Taliferro Wednesday.

Someone shot and killed 4-year-old Legend Taliferro Monday morning as he slept inside one of the Citadel Apartments. Police believe the specific apartment where the boy was sleeping was targeted by the shooter, who sprayed it with gunfire from outside.

Police have released video of a vehicle detectives believe is connected to the shooting. They say someone should be able to tell them the make, model and who usually drives it.

Neighborhood leaders say it’s time for a witness to step up and help police get a dangerous shooter off the streets. More people at the Citadel Apartments say this case should be solved by now.

“If we are out there protesting to have police hold their bad apples accountable, we as a community have to be able and willing to hold our bad apples accountable as well,” Linda Manlove-Braxton, president of the Citadel Homes Association, said. “We cannot harbor these kinds of people. We must hold them accountable.”

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she knows turning in a friend, family member or loved one is not easy. She wants to know what the community can do to develop a better safety model, one which protects witnesses who help put dangerous individuals behind bars.

Commanders say a photo circulating on social media has not been released by police. Investigators have not publicly identified a suspect, but say they continue to receive tips. Detectives are seeking more details.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told the crowd that he doesn’t like vigils because they are an indicator of something terribly wrong in our community.