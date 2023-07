LENEXA, Kan. — People across the Kansas City metro are coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July.

In Lenexa, hundreds of people gathered in Old Town Tuesday morning to enjoy the annual Community Days Parade.

“We love it! Right before the parade there was a huge train that came by, so that was kind of a bonus,” one parade-goer said.

The event featured vintage cars, music and live performances, making it the perfect family outing before the final events of the night.