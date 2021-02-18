Community mourns after two Pleasant Hill teens killed in Cass County crash

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Tragedy struck Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Wednesday night when Reyna Oliver and Chloey Schorr, both 18, tragically died in a three-vehicle crash on 7 Highway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Schorr was driving northbound on 7 Highway with Oliver riding as a passenger.

Investigators believe Schorr’s Honda drifted into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle, causing it to go into a broad slide. An oncoming semi struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both woman were declared dead at the scene.

MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe said for state troopers, investigating fatalities, including young adults, is especially difficult.

“But for us, we are going to take a little more home with us because the majority of us have kids,” Lowe said.

This crash hits close to home for them, too, because Oliver is the daughter of MSHP Sgt. Bill Oliver. Lowe said both families are in his prayers.

“And when you’re talking about two teens, my heart aches for those families,” Lowe said. “You don’t plan on that. You don’t think about those things, and it makes it even more difficult I think.”

Those who knew them said they were sweet girls who were inseparable. For example, when Schorr started working at Pleasant Hill Creamery, she convinced her boss to hire Oliver so that they could work together. Their passing left him speechless.

“Words don’t even describe what I could say or what I think. It’s just a sad, sad day,” said Daniel Bucher, owner of Pleasant Hill Creamery.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the community is coming together at Pleasant Hill Creamery to remember the two teens. Fifty percent of the proceeds collected that night will be given to the families to help cover funeral expenses.