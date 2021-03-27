Community mourns loss of Operation Breakthrough co-founder Sister Corita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri community is mourning the loss of a city trailblazer.

Sister Corita Bussanmas is known for being the co-founder of Operation Breakthrough, a not-for-profit organization geared toward helping families in Kansas City’s urban core.

She died peacefully at home with her family Saturday.

Bussanmas was 87 years old.

The walls of Operation Breakthrough started off 50 years ago inside a home.

“They started off with just four children in their living room, which turned into 400 and now over 700 children and families that are served each day,” Mary Esselman, Operation Breakthrough CEO, said.

Esselman said Sister Corita and Sister Berta Sailer saw a need in Kansas City’s urban core and met it.



“Sister Corita was actually the principal of St. Vincent’s Elementary School and what had happened is parents came and said we have no one to watch our little ones while we’re at work,” Esselman said.

What an exceptional woman, whose gifts will ripple for generations in the lives of the thousands of families and young people she cared for.



We were blessed to have her in our community. https://t.co/bHy4OM3tWB — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 27, 2021

The not-for-profit corporation grew over time with Sister Corita as one of the ladies leading the way.



“I mean the ability to start with almost nothing and then to build an organization that can provide education, social services and health to the number of families that have gone through Operation Breakthrough for the past 50 years is amazing,” Esselman said.



Throughout her lifetime Sister Corita received many honors, including the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder Award in 2006 and The Marion and John Kreamer Award for Social Entrepreneurship from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2014.



Esselman said even though Sister Corita is no longer here, her legacy will continue to grow inside the building each time a child walks in.

Due to COVID-19, Sister Corita’s celebration of life will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android