Community outreach leader organizes meal giveaway to help KC’s urban core this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of men, led by community outreach leader, Da-Nearle Clarke, spent part of Thanksgiving Day giving back to others in Kansas City’s urban core.

Clarke said with the pandemic changing people’s plan this year, he wanted to do his part in helping fill a gap.

“A lot of families were not able to get together. A lot of people aren’t able to share a warm meal, have a meal with their families,” Clarke said.

Clarke and his group passed out 150 meals to people along the Prospect corridor. The food was donated by several community groups.

“Growing up we saw how many people was really in need of food. Really now. So this year I thought it would be a great impact on giving back to the community,” Clarke said.

This is Da-Nearle Clarke’s first year organizing this meal giveaway event. But he’s volunteered in the community for years, in part because of his father, Pat Clarke.

“I choose to do what I do. This is what we do. Somebody’s doing just a little bit less than me. So I’m taking the time to give back,” Pat Clarke said.

“I was about 12 years old, he was doing food drives and clothing drives. So being able to be a part of those growing up , it really showed me and gave me the passion and courage that I have now to give back to my community,” Da-Nearle Clarke said.

Clarke said he plans on continuing this event in the future.