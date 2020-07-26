Community raising money for memorial benches honoring 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Family and friends are working to raise funds for three memorial benches in honor of Olivia Jansen.

Supporters held a taco dinner benefit drive on July 25 in the parking lot of Coach Lite club, near the area where the 3-year old’s body was found.

Police issued an AMBER Alert for Jansen when her father reported her missing on July 12. Her body was later found near a trail not far from 34th Street and Steele Road. Her father and his girlfriend were later charged, though details regarding why they were charged have not been released.

The death sparked outrage after the community learned the family had a history of police reports. KCK police had been called to the house five times before on various problems, but nothing prevented her death.

Now, the 3-year-old’s family says this is one way to keep her memory alive.

“The whole situation, has touched so many hearts and it hits home,” close family friend Ramona Olivas said. “It’s beautiful to see all these people coming out for her.”

One of the benches will be located at Matney Park, another at Olivia’s memorial site on Steele Road and the third at her grandfather’s shop.

Local motorcycle groups are also showing their support. A special ride raising awareness of child abuse was held last Saturday.

More than 300 bikers participated, and close to 1,600 dollars was raised.

“Honestly, it’s justice for Olivia. It’s so much more than showing community support. We have to show up at the court dates and we have to go forward showing as a community how strong we are against things like this,” David Montgomery said.

More fundraisers are being planned.