Community rallies for Keith Carnes as judge rules constitutional rights were violated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man serving time for a 2003 murder received support at a rally Wednesday outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

A judge recently ruled that Keith Carnes’ constitutional rights were violated at his trial. Now, they’re waiting for the Missouri Supreme Court to rule on whether to release Carnes outright or order a new trial.

“Free Keith Carnes!” Darryl Burton said.

He’s a co-founder of Miracle of Innocence, a Kansas City based non-profit that help people who have been wrongfully convicted beyond just getting their freedom.

Burton joined a handful of people who have sat in jail cells across the country for crimes they did not commit.

Carnes has spent 18 years in prison for a murder he’s always said he didn’t commit.

Earlier this week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed a motion to fight Carnes’ release.

Eve Moffat is Carnes’ mom. She wants to know why.

“Eighteen years,” Moffat said. “He didn’t do the crime. I want him home. I want him home immediately.”

Carnes’ legal team said the Missouri Supreme Court has the power to release Carnes.

In light of the Special Master’s report, his attorneys believe Carnes will be exonerated.

A jury convicted Carnes on a statement by an eyewitness that was later recanted. His attorneys said there’s no evidence to link Carnes to the crime scene where someone killed Larry White.

“It was bogus evidence. and now that the truth has come out, the facts have come out,” Burton said. “Let this man go, release him because if it was their son, if it was their relative, somebody they love, they would move heaven and earth to get him out, and they should!”

Moffatt and these exonerees have an immediate call to action for the Missouri Supreme Court.

“Free Keith Carnes!”

It’s now up to the Court if he gets immediate release or a new trial.

If granted a new trial, the decision is up to the Jackson County prosecutors to decide if they would like to re-try the case.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office sent FOX4 this statement: “The Keith Carnes case has been handled by the Attorney General’s Office. Therefore, we have no information at this time. Of course, our office will closely evaluate what occurred during the hearing with the AG and we will closely review the findings issued by a Special Master. As with all cases, we will make a decision based on the evidence in the case.”

