OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe East High School students will return to class tomorrow, three days after the school shooting that injured the school resource officer and a school administrator.

In the days following, the community has stepped up their support.

“With events like this, it’s easy to stay in that place in your head and just hunker down and feel very alone. So it’s incredibly important to be intentional about coming together,” said Rev. Kelley Demo of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

The church held a prayer service Sunday Night and it has been the consistent theme for many, from support from other schools, to signs of encouragement placed outside the school and to faith based communities lending a shoulder to their neighbors.



“You have to intentionally reach out, there’s a lot of hurt, so you have to get outside yourself and look at the other person with intention,” said Rev. Demo.



School leadership says following the events, the top priority will be the kids. They will allow flexibility for grades, attendance and more, something Bob Duncan, a former Olathe schools counselor, knows is crucial in this time of so much pain and hurt.



“You need to meet them right where they are, make sure you listen and pay attention to what they’re telling you,” Duncan said.

They know now is the time to care, show love and of course, as the Olathe Community has done so many times before, bounce back, together.



“We’ve been through a lot of tragic events in Olathe and we’ve always stayed with it, stayed calm and tough and we’ll come through this. I know there’s a lot of heartache out there, but we’ll come through this,” said Duncan.

They understand things must change to prevent events like the one on Friday from happening again.



“Yes, thoughts and prayers, but actual connection, and hard introspective thoughts about changes that need to happen that will drive a person to change,” said Rev. Demo.



As people, faith groups and leaders continue to wrap their arms around Olathe East, alumni are planning to line up outside the school when students make their return.

Times like these help bring a reminder of the school saying, ‘We’re OESTRONG.’



