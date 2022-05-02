KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The community is stepping up to help the three dozen car burglary victims from Friday at Kansas City, Kansas schools.

Thanks to the efforts of a student and a Lenexa auto shop, those students will be able to get their cars fixed a lot cheaper.

The KCK School District said 32 people were targeted Friday at Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences. It said there were three cases at Schlagle High School and one case at Harmon High School.

School police are still looking for a gray car in connection with the crimes.

“It was in a row, just glass everywhere,” said burglary victim and Sumner senior Byron Keith. “It was a sad sight to see. Why would somebody do this? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Monday, Keith brought his car to Clearview Auto Glass to be fixed.

He knew to go there thanks to his classmate, senior Sarai Thao.

“The first thought that came into my mind was I wanted to help the students,” Thao said.

After all, her brothers’ car was also hit.

“One of his windows had been smashed,” Thao said. “And as soon as a heard that my heart dropped.”

Thao started a GoFundMe page, which in only four days, exceeded its $5,000 goal.

GoFundMe confirmed to FOX4 that the fundraiser is verified.

That money, along with Clearview offering a 50% discount on labor and for each window replacement, means student victims will only pay about one-sixth of the normal cost.

“Traditionally, a job that would’ve been $400 to $600, we were able to get down to less than $100 per student,” Clearview owner, Tomas Cera said. “It feels amazing to be able to see the smiles on the students faces when they come in.”

Students like Keith, who said just weeks before graduation, this was the last thing he needed.

“People just coming together as a community, as a whole, working together, helping each other out,” Keith said. “That’s what really brings the community together.”

All students need are pictures of their car damage and their student ID.

The school district said there have been no arrests in the case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.