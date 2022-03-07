OLATHE, Kan. — Days after an 18-year-old student shot an administrator and school resource officer at Olathe East High School, students and staff returned to the building and were welcomed by members of the community.

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Provided by Olathe Public Schools

Parents with signs showing support for the Olathe East community stood outside as they walked in to the building.

Members of the Olathe, Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission Father’s Club and therapy dogs were on hand to offer support to those who need it.

Inside, they were welcomed with coffee and boxes of Daylight Donuts.