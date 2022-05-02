KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ongoing issue of trash littering Kansas City streets and highways may have met its match. Several different entities are working together to tackle the problem.

While driving across Kansas City, Missouri, it doesn’t take long to spot trash on the side of the road. City and State agencies know it’s a problem.

The Kansas City Skyline is supposed to catch the eyes of travelers in KCMO, not a chicken bone, fast food wrappers or used cups – no one is okay with that, unlike the Taco Bell sauce wrapper said.

“We’re working on new partnerships,” KCMO Media Relations Manager Maggie Green said. “So, we Know that people have been complaining about trash along the highways.”

Green said they’re teaming up with MoDOT and the downtown council to address the city’s littler issue.

Last week, street sweepers tackled Highway 71. They cleaned up about 77 miles — gathering 80,000 pounds, or 40 tons of garbage and debris.

Although that’s an impressive feat, all parties know the effort does not end there.

“We don’t like the look of our roadsides either,” MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Matt Killion said. “But we’ve taken steps to increase our litter pickup efforts and partnering with different agencies.”

Killion said MoDOT spends $6 million a year picking up trash on roadsides.

They just hired a contractor to target highway cleanup twice a month for one year.

“They’re a dedicated crew, that’s all they’re going to be doing is picking up trash on those 40 miles of highway in our urban core,” Killion said.

As much as they’re doing, he said it’s important to note where the trash comes from – often times from unsecured loads in the back of a truck.

“It also becomes a safety concern when there’s debris flying out of vehicles and impacting the vehicles behind them,” Killion said.

He said you can get fined up to a thousand dollars for littering.

From a the city perspective, Green said this problem has layers. There strategy is stepping up in hosting more community cleanups and “Hart to Recycle” events.

“So that they don’t feel like that have to litter their old paint cans,” Green said. “They can actually take it to a community event.”

The city has also created an easier way to for people to request street sweeping through the MyKCMO App.

