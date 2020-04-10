Companies locally and across US quickly roll out new COVID-inspired TV ads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Much like the days and weeks that followed the attacks of 9/11, local and national brands have quickly adapted their advertising to match the mood of a nation quarantined at home during a health crisis.

“You do need to switch your messaging. We’ve had to pivot rather quickly to be able to be relevant in your brand messaging,” said Jill Laux, president of Mix Media.

Laux has been advising her clients to find the right balance of empathy and inspiration during the crisis.

“If you align yourself as as a partner to people, they’re going to remember that when this is all over,” Laux said.

Laux pointed to a new stirring TV ad from Ford Motor Company. The spot mixes emotion, nostalgia and a commitment to putting people first.

“It’s a fine line to walk because that’s sort of a tearjerker ad, and listen, it’s not that hard for any of us to cry right now,” Laux said. “But you don’t want to capitalize on that. I think the point of these ads is they want to hammer in, 'Hey they’ve been around to help in all of these times, all these terrible times we’ve gone through as a country.'"

Laux also had praise for a inspiring Hy-Vee ad that salutes the everyday heroes on the front line.

“This message of pulling people together, it’s really the thing that’s making the world go round. It’s one of the positive things, that feeling like we are in this together.”

Even if this current round of ads doesn’t move merchandise this week, Laux said a powerful ad that resonates during this time could deliver life-long loyalty from some viewers.

“Will it translate into sales for their company? I don’t know the answer. But right now it’s feeling that positive, feel good brand message for them, that could be a real long-term win.”