KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City sports and apparel company is helping raise money for the family of a fallen Kansas City police officer and K-9.

Cumpy’s Sports & Apparel said the family of Officer James Muhlbauer asked the business to design and print a shirt honoring the fallen officers.

The front of the navy blue shirts shows an outline representing Muhlbauer with Champ sitting beside him. It also has KCPD with a blue line through the letters.

The back of the shirt says “Honor the fallen” with a thin blue line American flag. The officers names and outlines are also printed.

Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts and sweatshirts will go directly to Muhlbauer’s family according to the business.

The sale is open to anyone who would like to support the officer’s family. Prices range from $19 to $32 and sizes from youth medium to adult 4XL are available.

Cumpy’s is taking orders for the shirts both online and at their store located at 5029 NE Vivion Road in Kansas City, Mo.

Orders must be placed by March 6. Cumpy’s expects orders to be available to either be shipped or picked up about two weeks later.

Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit the patrol vehicle they were in.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard at the time of the crash. Their vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.