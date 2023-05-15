One company will pay you to watch TikTok.

A marketing company called Ubiquitous plans to hire three people to become professional TikTok watchers.

Ubiguitous says it will pay the right candidates around $87 an hour to watch videos on the social media site.

The first time the company listed the opening more than 50,000 people applied for the job.

The three people who are hired for the job will each watch TikTok for 10 hours. Each will be paid more than $850 for their time.

The professional TikTok watchers will discover emerging trends by filling out a document of the videos they see.

Applicants are required to be at least 18 years old and have a TikTok account. Each person interested in the job is also required to follow @ubiquitousofficial on both TikTok and YouTube. The company says it’s also helpful if you tweet @ubiquitousofficial an explain why you are the perfect candidate for the job.

Anyone with a TikTok account can apply for the job online. Applications will be accepted through May 31.