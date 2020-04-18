Company will pay Harry Potter fans $1,000 to binge watch all the movies to date

Young happy woman with headphones watching movie on a computer and eating popcorn in the evening at home.

Calling all witches, wizards and muggles.

EDsmart, a company that provides insights and statistics about schools, is offering to pay five Harry Potter fans $1,000 to watch all of the movies from start to finish.

“Most of the Muggle world is struggling with self-isolation and not having a normal routine–like we’re all living in the cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging,” the company wrote on its job posting.

The offer asks that those who apply are not only fans of the wizarding world, but also avid social media users who will live tweet while watching.

The company broke down their payments into an hourly amount. Ten movies total, which include the Fantastic Beasts movies, total 25 hours and six minutes. That averages out to about $41.50 per hour.

Once the five participants watch all the films, they will be asked to rank each film and write about their experience online.

You can apply for the job by apparating to the company’s website through this link.