‘Completely unprovoked’: Police issue warrant after man allegedly attacks 12-year-old in Cape Girardeau

Picture of Cedric Charles Moore, Jr. from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, taken in 2017.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Police have issued an arrest warrant after they say a man randomly attacked and hospitalized a 12-year-old who was dancing downtown on July 3.

Cedric Charles Moore, Jr., 27, was charged on June 6 with 2nd degree assault and 1st degree child endangerment, both felonies, according to a statement by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police stated that the preteen was dancing peacefully downtown Friday night with his instructor and a fellow student. At 11:40 p.m., a dark SUV stopped in the road, and a man got out of the passenger door. Officials state video evidence shows the man sneak up behind the juvenile.

“The adult suspect then struck the juvenile with extreme force in the back of the head in a violent and completely unprovoked attack. The juvenile fell to the concrete pavement while the suspect immediate fled back to the waiting vehicle,” according to the police statement.

The teen was bleeding from the head and the nose and sent to the hospital. He has since been released.

Police used to the video to identify the man. Investigators have gone to his residence and other areas they said he frequents, but the man’s friends and family have refused to help, according to police.

The statement claims the public have asked for the man to be charged with a hate crime, but police said the charge would come with lesser punishment.

Police are asking anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621 (Business Line), 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line), or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.