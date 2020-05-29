‘Compliance, pain and ultimately death’: Cleaver reacts to killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is reacting to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the protests and riots that have overtaken the city.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, was killed after a police officer used his knee on Floyd’s neck to pin him to the ground when he was unarmed and handcuffed.

That former officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Cleaver, who was elected to Congress in 2005, was the the first African-American Mayor of Kansas City.

In an interview with FOX4, Cleaver said George Floyd’s death, and the subsequent riots, reminds him of the unrest after the Rodney King verdict.

“I didn’t like the way the Rodney King decision was eventually determined, but I didn’t go out and throw bricks. We had people doing that,” he said.

Cleaver, who was Mayor from 1991 to 1999, said it was his responsibility as Mayor to try and keep the peace.

“We had to stop a march from Brush Creek to the Plaza that was being planned and some ministers called me. I was in the Mayor’s office and they said, ‘You need to get out to Brush Creek quickly.'”

“When I got there, there was 300 to 400 people ready to march to the Plaza. I didn’t think that was going to turn out well and so I had to address the crowd. Thank God, with the support of a lot of ministers and community leaders, we were able to get people to change their minds.”

Cleaver also praised law enforcement leaders in Kansas City, saying past police chiefs have worked hard to keep the peace. He said he became close with several officers who served on his security team.

“I became very close to many of them because I had a security team and I was the first Mayor that required more than one office. In fact, at times, I had as many as four or five officers with me.”

As for the video of Floyd’s death, Cleaver said he doesn’t see somebody that was resisting arrest.

“You can interview anybody on the street, any African-American and they’ll tell you that they’ve told their children that you cannot resist arrest, and this video shows clearly that nobody was resisting arrest, in spite of the fact that it was written in the report that the police said there was some resistance on the part of the gentleman who was being arrested or detained and the video, many videos have surfaced now. None of them reveal anything except compliance and then pain and ultimately death.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE: