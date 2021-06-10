Computer problem fixed at KC Water preventing customers from making payments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A computer problem Thursday afternoon that prevented customers with KC Water from making online and phone payments has been resolved.

KC Water reported the issue just after 2 p.m. and said it is working to get the problem resolved as quickly as possible. It was reported to be fixed just before 3:20 p.m.

KC Water maintains and operates water collection, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; and stormwater management systems for 170,000 residential and business customers in Kansas City and for 32 wholesale customers in the Kansas City region.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android