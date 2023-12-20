LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Hospital continues to experience disruptions to its computer systems, according to a hospital spokesperson. Dozens of critical care patients have been taken to other area hospitals.

FOX4 is told about 45 patients have been transferred from Liberty Hospital to other area hospitals. The city said the Liberty Fire Department helped take less than ten more patients to area hospitals Wednesday.

A spokesperson with Liberty Hospital, Michelle Manuel, said they continue to experience a disruption to computer systems that started early Tuesday morning.

FOX4 asked the hospital if it’s due to a hack or ransomware attack.

Manuel said, “We are actively investigating the source of the disruption and will provide additional information as soon as we are able.”

“Unfortunately, they’re still doing assessments right now,” Chief Research Officer of RAVENii Michael Yelland said. “So, they haven’t really disclosed if this is an outsider attack, or if this is

possibly a malfunction with the inside. However, unfortunately, that’s where my mind goes. It very well could have been a preemptive shutdown to prevent more damage to the systems, as well as, to the patients that reside within the hospitals.”

Yelland works for local computer security service, RAVENii. He said they’re not helping the hospital with the investigation and they don’t know the specifics.

However, his team is not stranger to breaches.

“What we’ve seen in this particular situation is that they identified that hey, we have some type of disruption, via cyber or operational that caused a lack of trust in the systems providing that patient care,” Yelland said. “They reached out to their peer organizations and they transferred them and, as they should be, they’re focusing on patient care first and cyber second.”

The hospital said it’s working with a third-party specialist to investigate the nature and scope of what happened.

Meantime, staff said they continue to care for patients in all areas of the hospital and perform low risk procedures in surgery, outpatient surgery and obstetrics.

All other patients at Liberty Hospital are able to stay to receive care and staff is following “standard downtime protocols” to document patient care while computer systems are offline.

John Riggi is the National Advisor for Cyber Security and Risk at the American Hospital Association.

He said they don’t know specifics about the situation in Liberty.

But they do know about cyber crimes.

In the last couple of years, he said about 200 hospitals may have been attacked.

Riggi said according to the government, Ransomware attacks have gone up 300% in the past three years.

“So anecdotally and from the data, this is a significant problem,” Riggi said. “It is a cybercrime problem, but it is a national security threat, as well, and quite frankly, I call this cyber terrorism, when hospitals are attacked.”

Again, the hospital said it’s still working to figure out the source of their issue.

Primary and specialty clinics are seeing some patients, while reaching out to others to reschedule their appointments.

Manuel said they don’t know how long their computer systems will be disrupted. They expect it will take some time.

“Our goal is to restore full functionality as soon as possible,” Manuel said.