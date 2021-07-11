CONCACAF Cup makes it to Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The eyes of the soccer would are on Kansas City this week as competition for the Gold Cup is heating up.

Some leaders have hopes of having Kansas City as a venue for the 2026 World Cup, and they see the international competition as a a chance to show off the venue.

The U.S. Men’s team has been practicing all week at Children’s Mercy Park in preparation for this week’s matches.

The Gold Cup draws in thousands of soccer fans to town to showcase the stadium, training facilities, hotels, restaurants and more. All of these are things FIFA considers when choosing the World Cup host city.

Organizers say it’s not just a benefit to our city, but it will also boost local economies throughout the midwest.

Sporting Kansas City Director of Communications Kurt Austin said that this event would be a huge deal for everyone involved.

“We think the best way to put it in perspective is that getting world cup games here would be like getting five to seven super bowls in the space of a month. That’s the economic impact and magnitude,” Austin said. “Probably the biggest event that Kansas City could ever host on the sports side. We are really excited to be in contention for that and hope to get it across the finish line.”

Leaders say that fans should know by this time next year if Kansas City is selected. There will also be 10 cities in the U.S. chosen to host the tournament in 2026, along with six other cities in Canada and Mexico.