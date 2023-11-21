OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Paulie’s Penguin Playground Christmas display will not be in someone’s front yard this year, but the long-time holiday tradition will be in Johnson County for one weekend in December.

“We’re very excited to partner with Juris Law, which is right next door. We’re excited to have a drive-through penguin parade here,” said Lt. Nate Woodard with the Salvation Army of Olathe.

Joshua and Faith Owens originally announced their plan to continue the Johnson County Christmas tradition, Paulie’s Penguin Playground, at their home in Overland Park.

Now, Faith Owens told FOX4 they won’t be able to host the penguin-themed holiday display at their house.

Neighbors had big concerns about welcoming tens of thousands of visitors to their quiet street, and the Lexington Park Homes Association insisted that Owens’ landlord cancel the display.

HOA covenants restrict anyone from causing safety concerns and a public nuisance.

You can still enjoy the penguin display during a drive-thru parade organized by the Juris Law Firm and the Olathe Salvation Army on December 15-16 in downtown Olathe.

“Our family has attended, and we have always enjoyed the penguin house as it was before,” Woodard said. “So when we were given this opportunity to partner with Juris Law, we were so excited to bring this to the community, to downtown, and to give it a good cause behind it.”

The parade is an opportunity for people to enjoy the holiday tradition started by Paul Craig more than 20 years ago.

“So excited to offer our space, our parking lot, and our venue in downtown Olathe for people to be able to experience this holiday tradition,” Woodard explained.

The event will also help the Salvation Army raise donations for programs throughout the year.

“They help us keep people’s rent and utilities on. They help us stock our food pantry. They help us run our Johnson County family lodge, our 14-unit family shelter,” Woodard said. “So if you are willing, those donations that you give during the penguin parade will go to do all those things and help us love beyond all year long.”

The parade will be free to the public. A $5 donation to the Salvation Army is encouraged during the drive-thru penguin parade.