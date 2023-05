KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Concordia, Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-70 Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 5:30 p.m. 61-year-old Preston M. Goins was driving eastbound on I-70 when he suffered an unknown medical event.

Goins’ 1999 Jeep Cherokee then drifted off the right side of the road and hit a culvert before coming to a stop.

Emergency crews took Goins to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 6:45 p.m.