KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the community began to say goodbye to a North Kansas City police officer killed on the job.

Hundreds of people are honoring Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty July 19.

“They are there to protect us,” North Kansas City resident Lauri Larson said. “That’s the point-blank bottom line. They’re there to protect us, and we have had the support of police in our lives, this entire neighborhood.”

The visitation for Vasquez was underway until 9 p.m. Tuesday at Vineyard Church, located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City.

While those last goodbyes took place, the support for Vasquez could be seen throughout the Northland.

Off Armour Road, there are signs of solidarity. In neighborhoods, there are blue, black and white flags and ribbons on trees for Vasquez.

“I hope they know we have great remorse for his family with what happened,” resident John Anderson said.

One neighborhood created their own sign to give their sympathy to the North Kansas City Police Department after Vasquez was killed on the job a week ago, but the support doesn’t stop there.

Several local and franchise businesses are giving their proceeds to Vasquez’s family or collecting donations.

“It’s such a tragedy that happened and North Kansas City is such a small town,” 3 and Me Boutique owner Lois Gutierrez said. “And to have something like that happen right down the street from me, I just felt it was important for me to step up.”

So far, the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police has raised more than $95,000 in donations. Kansas City-area Price Choppers have raised almost $30,000. Northland McDonald’s locations also donated a portion of their sales to the Vasquez family fund.

Vazquez’s funeral will take place at the same church Wednesday morning. The church service begins at 9 a.m.

Anyone attending the visitation or funeral must enter the church parking lot from south Highway 169. Police warn traffic around the church will be heavier than normal due to the large crowd expected.

After the funeral service Wednesday at the church, the procession will head to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Anyone who wishes to support the family is invited to line Armour Road until the funeral procession passes. No one will be allowed to park on Armour, but parking is available on side streets.

