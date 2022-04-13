The Congregation Beth Shalom has plans for a new sanctuary with a design inspired by the Torah scroll.

The Overland Park Planning Commission approved in March the final development plans for the construction of a $13 million 13,550-square-foot sanctuary and associated site improvements on approximately 3.33 acres of the 7.88-acre site.

The new building will be used in conjunction with the existing site at 14200 Lamar Ave., seating roughly 600 people.

Access to the sanctuary and the main building will remain in its current location off of Lamar Avenue, according to city documents.

Beth Shalom left its original location at 95th Street and Wornall Road roughly 15 years ago, and has been without a dedicated sanctuary space.