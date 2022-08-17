WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Missouri Congressmen took steps to honor a fallen North Kansas City police officer.

Congressman Sam Graves and Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II introduced legislation honoring the life of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez died last month after a gunman shot him during a traffic stop in North Kansas City.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Joshua Rocha with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Vasquez’s murder.

“While we can never repay the debt owed to Officer Vasquez and his family, it’s important that we honor his legacy and ensure his memory lives on as a shining example of what it means to be an exemplary public servant–and the risks that law enforcement face every single day as they make our communities a safer place,” Cleaver said.

The congressmen also expressed condolences to Vasquez’s family while praising his service.

“Officer Vasquez made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community,” Graves said. “We should never forget that and we should honor his lasting legacy of selfless service and dedication to making the greater Kansas City region a better, safer place to work, live, and raise a family. I pray that his family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues can find peace in the face of this unspeakable loss to our community.”

The full resolution honoring Vasquez is published online.

