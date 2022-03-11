WASHINGTON — Olathe East’s school resource officer and assistant principal were honored a week after they were both injured in a shooting at the high school.

Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Tracey Mann, and Rep. Jake LaTurner joined together to introduce resolutions in Washington, D.C. to honor the two men.

The acts commend School Resource Officer Erik Clark and Administrator Dr. Kaleb Stoppel for their “heroic” actions to protect students and staff at Olathe East High School on March 4.

“The heroic actions and quick response of Officer Clark and Dr. Stoppel saved lives at Olathe East High School last Friday,” Sen. Moran said. “The outpouring of support for the Olathe East community has been inspiring, and this resolution is one more way in which we can honor the actions they took to protect others and thank them for the love, care and sacrifice they showed towards their students and fellow educators.”

They were also recognized for their years of dedication and service to the Olathe community.

“This was a traumatic event for our community, and my heart is with every parent, student, educator, and Kansan as we help each other move forward. I know I am joined by many of those community members in my gratitude for the actions of Officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel, and we are all hoping for their full recovery,” Rep. Sharice Davids said.

A student notified staff at Olathe East High School that 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore had a gun at school. He was taken to an office at the high school where the shooting took place.

Elmore, Clark and Stoppel were each injured in the shooting. Clark and Stoppel were treated at a hospital and released hours later. Elmore remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Prosecutors have charged Elmore with attempted capital murder.

