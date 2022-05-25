KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressional representatives in Kansas and Missouri shared their thoughts on how to curb mass shootings and school gun violence in the wake of the mass murder of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead and others injured.

Many are asking what their legislators plan to do to stop the bloodshed. FOX4 posed that question to lawmakers on both sides of the state line.

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids (D) – “I’m heartbroken for the families in Uvalde, Texas who lost a loved one – most of them young children with so much life left to live. Kansans are tired of politicians doing nothing to stop these senseless killings, and they’re tired of the gun lobby having more of a say in our country than they do. It’s time Washington finally comes together to stop these tragedies. We need common sense, bipartisan, and popular measures like requiring background checks for gun owners, and we need to get big money out of politics.”

Davids’ office said she supports more regulations on ghost guns like the firearm that was used in the recent Olathe East shooting. She also supports HR. 1 which would remove the influence of dark money from politics, including that of the NRA and gun lobby.



Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) – “What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy, and I condemn all violence. I’m personally devastated to hear of the young lives lost and I will mourn for the loss of these precious lives and mourn with all the families going through this incredibly difficult time,” said Senator Marshall. “Law enforcement officials in Texas are working around the clock to get to the bottom of this tragedy. They have my full support as they investigate this evil attack and gather all the facts.”

Marshall’s office said he supports more funding for school safety and has introduced legislation that would encourage responsible gun ownership by offering tax incentives to Americans who take firearm safety courses and invest in securing their firearms. In the past, Senator Marshall supported the STOP School Violence Act, which provides funds for school safety as well as the Fix NICS Act, which strengthened background checks. Both of those bills have been signed into law.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R) – “No family should ever have to suffer the loss of a child to a horrific act of violence. As we learn more about the facts in this case, I’m open to looking at what we can do, in a bipartisan way, to prevent another tragedy like this from occurring. That might include the possibility of a red flag law to keep weapons out of the hands of people who pose an imminent threat to themselves or others. I have previously supported legislation that was signed into law to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. As the Republican leader on the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, I have worked with my colleagues to provide significant funding increases to enhance school safety and expand access to mental health support and research into gun violence. I’ve also worked with Senator Stabenow to create and expand the Excellence in Mental Health Program to increase mental health access and provide tools to crisis intervention officers. We need to continue working to ensure anyone who has a mental or behavioral health issue can get the treatment they need, when they need it.”

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) – “The loss of life in Uvalde, Texas is heartbreaking. As parents, Erin and I stand in prayer with those who have suffered the unimaginable, the loss of a child. As a public official, I believe the time has come to increase penalties for violent crimes and crimes committed with firearms. We must also fully fund our police and local law enforcement and give them the resources they need to keep our kids safe.”

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D) – “This kind of gun violence only occurs in America—and it’s a choice. We can prevent these disturbing and devastating massacres if we want. But thoughts and prayers aren’t going to cut it. We need concrete action like background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons ban.”