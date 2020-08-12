Congressional candidate Amanda Adkins tests negative for COVID-19 following positive case at watch party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Congressional canddiate Amanda Adkins has tested negative for COVID-19 after an attendee at her watch party tested positive for the virus last week.

Amanda Adkins won the Aug. 4 Republican primary for Kansas’ 3rd congressional district.

RELATED: Republican candidate Amanda Adkins to take COVID-19 test after watch party guest tests positive

Last week, the Adkins campaign announced that an attendee at her Overland Park watch party had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Adkins and her family would be getting tested for the virus.

Wednesday, the campaign said Adkins and her family had all tested negative and that she would be leaving quarantine and returning to the campaign trail Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“Amanda is excited to get back out on the campaign trail early next week,” said Adkins campaign spokesperson Matthew Trail. “We take health and safety seriously, and we’ll continue to strongly encourage guests at campaign events to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.”

Adkins is set to challenge Democrat Sharice Davids in the general election.