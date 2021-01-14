Congressman Cleaver introduces bipartisan bill honoring officer who saved Senate from angry mob

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) is part of a bipartisan group of legislators working to honor Eugene Goodman, the lone man who led an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters away from the Senate chambers during last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Cleaver as well as Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the bill Thursday.

H.R. 305 would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Officer Goodman for his “quick-thinking actions that doubtlessly saved lives and brought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the chamber.”

Video taken by the Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic shows Goodman single-handedly facing down the mob and leading them away from the unsecured Senate chamber and into a hallway where backup arrived.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

“In moments of crisis, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of others. On January 6, 2021, one of those individuals was Officer Eugene Goodman,” said Rep. Cleaver.

“If not for the quick, decisive, and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history. With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”