Construction begins on $36M sports complex in Kansas City’s Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction is beginning on a $36 million multi-sport facility north of the river. The complex, near Missouri Highway 152 and Platte Purchase Drive, will have ten synthetic turf fields to be used for soccer, football, baseball, softball and lacrosse.

It will be operated by Sporting Fields Athletics, a division of Sporting KC.

All ten fields will be lighted with parking, trail connections, an inclusive playground for kids who face challenges, and a field house with restrooms and concessions.

All of the speakers at the groundbreaking Friday talked about how difficult it was to get this project done, but said in the end families won’t have to face long drives to Johnson County, Kan., or elsewhere just to watch their children play sports.

“It’s just going to be a catalyst for growth, for economic development up here, because the things that will come with these soccer fields are going to be tremendous,” said Councilwoman Teresa Loar, who led the campaign for the project. “We will have hotels. We’ll have restaurants, we will have retail. We will have a lot more entertainment. That’s what these fields will bring into Kansas City,”

The 76-acre sports complex already is seeing a $375-millon dollar multi-use development around it that will include housing, retail and office space.

The sports complex is only a 10 minute drive from KCI Airport and boosters promise that it will draw tournaments and visitors from across the nation to play in Kansas City.