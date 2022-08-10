LENEXA, Kan. — Lane closures in Lenexa could be a problem for drivers over the next few days.

Crews are installing a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway, which is closed just east of the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The morning commute for drivers like Luke Jones wasn’t as smooth Wednesday.

“The detour was coming right across our neighborhood,” Jones said. “There was like 30 cars in a row.”

But crews said the lane closures won’t last long. It should reopen in 10 days and the end project will be worth it.

Right now, walkers and cyclists must climb four flights of stairs then cross four busy lanes of divided roadway before they can continue their route south into Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The new tunnel will feature tall arched entrances on both sides and round-the-clock lighting.

Once complete, the North/South connection will help walkers and cyclists to safely access businesses and amenities on both sides of 87th Street Parkway.

“Dimension wise it’s 120 feet long, it’s 14 feet wide and 11 feet tall,” Project Manager Ben Clark said. “Please be patient. Try not to cut through the neighborhoods. They are public streets, but it would be appreciated. Watch your speeds and just give us a little space.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.