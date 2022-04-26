LANSING, Kan. — Progress sometimes comes with a price.

Crews in Lansing are beginning to work on a new baseball and softball complex. The new fields will be located in the city’s Bernard Park.

The plan is to have the work complete by the end of the year, but that means construction will be in full force through the summer and fall.

The city said it is working with contractors to leave portions of the park open to the public during the project, but large areas will need to be closed. Some of the area’s trails will also be blocked off for safety reasons.

Areas that are open to the public may also change through the construction process, according to the city.

Anyone using the park during construction is asked to be mindful of crews and their equipment.

