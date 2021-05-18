Construction to begin this summer on Overland Park Arboretum Visitors Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This summer crews will begin construction on a new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

Rendering of the visitors center

Monday the Overland Park City Council approved final plans to build a new 22,000 square foot center. The project will cost approximately $22.7 million to complete. The Overland Park Arts Council has raised approximately $11 million in private donations to help fund the new center.

Parks and Recreation Director Jermel Stevenson said the new facility will be roughly four times larger than the current visitor center. He said the new visitor center will feature several new amenities including a gift shop and cade as well as additional rental space for weddings and events.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to really come together. The timing is actually wonderful now that we’re beginning to return to a sense of normalcy,” Stevenson said.



The city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new center in July.

Stevenson said weather permitting construction on the new facility is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

