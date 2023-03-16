KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The winter season is coming to an end which means construction projects across the Kansas City metro are returning.

After a scheduled winter shutdown period, work at the K-32/Turner Diagonal Freeway/Kaw Drive interchange resumed this week in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation multi-phase project began in October 2022 and includes the replacement of the eastbound and westbound K-32/Turner Diagonal Freeway bridges over Kaw Drive and the Union Pacific Railroad lines.

According to KDOT, in the first phase of work, crossover construction began to carry eastbound and westbound K-32/Turner Diagonal traffic head-to-head through the work zone.

Beginning this week, eastbound and westbound K-32 traffic will be reduced to one lane from 55th Street to 65th Street, and the following week, the ramps listed below will close:

Eastbound K-32 to continue on eastbound K-32

Southbound Turner Diagonal Freeway to eastbound Kaw Drive

Westbound K-32 to continue on westbound K-32

Westbound Kaw Drive to eastbound K-32

KDOT says work will occur daily, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Detours will be marked and include the following:

Eastbound K-32 ramp to continue on eastbound K-32 (purple on map): Traffic will be directed east on Kaw Drive to 57 th Street and travel north to eastbound I-70, then take the exit to enter southbound I-635.

Street and travel north to eastbound I-70, then take the exit to enter southbound I-635. Southbound Turner Diagonal Freeway to Eastbound Kaw Drive ramp (blue on map): Traffic will be directed east on K-32 and take the exit to enter northbound I-635, take the exit to enter westbound I-70, then exit at 57 th Street and travel south to eastbound Kaw Drive.

Street and travel south to eastbound Kaw Drive. Westbound K-32 ramp to continue on westbound K-32 (orange on map): Traffic will be directed via northbound I-635 to take the exit and enter westbound I-70, then exit at 57 th Street and travel south to Kaw Drive and then enter westbound K-32.

Street and travel south to Kaw Drive and then enter westbound K-32. Westbound Kaw Drive to eastbound K-32 ramp (green on map): Traffic will be directed west to travel northbound on 57th Street and enter eastbound I-70, then enter southbound I-635 and take the exit for eastbound K-32. Traffic will be controlled using lane closures, barricades, message boards, signage, and cones.

Project work is scheduled to shut down from November 2023 to March 2024 for the winter season.

Miles Excavating, of Basehor, is the contractor for the $22.7 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2024, according to KDOT.