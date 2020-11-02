Construction worker critically injured in trench cave-in incident in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — A construction worker has critical injuries following a trench cave-in at a construction site Monday afternoon in Lenexa.

The Lenexa Fire Department responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.

Units from Johnson County Med Act and the Lenexa Police Department also responded to the incident.

An officer arrived to the scene to find the victim had already been removed from the trench and had sustained a full amputation of the right arm just below the shoulder.

The officer rendered first aid by applying a life-saving emergency tourniquet to the injury site, according to the fire department.

Additional units arrived and continued medical care.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.