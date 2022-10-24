KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal investigators are looking into the death of a construction worker at Kansas City International Airport.

The worked died in an accident while working on a runway paving project at the airport on Friday. Investigators say preliminary information shows a machine hit the worker. The worker died of his or her injuries.

The victim was employed by Kansas City, Missouri-based Clarkson Construction.

The company said the project is on a current runway and the project is not connected to the building of the new KCI Terminal.

Clarkson Construction released a statement about the employee’s death Monday:

“With heavy hearts, we are saddened to share the news that we lost a beloved member of the Clarkson team on Friday. Our deepest sympathies and focus remain with our colleague’s family, and ensuring they have the support they need following this tragic event.” “Grief counseling and support services have been made available to all employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Program as we navigate this difficult time.” Clarkson Construction Statement

The name of the victim has not been publically released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirms it is looking into what happened and if all safety guidelines were followed on the construction site. OSHA says Clarkson Construction reported the injuries immediately, as required by law.

