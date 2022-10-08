CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.

According to Missouri State Highways Patrol, a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in a construction zone and struck the worker. The driver fled the scene on foot and the driver has not been identified.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

The construction worker has been identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Wilson of Kansas City, Missouri. Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:58 a.m. by Western Peculiar Fire Protection District Captain.

The area was closed for five hours before re-opening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.