PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — People in Prairie Village, Kansas complain trash pickup keeps coming later and later.

City leaders in Prairie Village are taking action to ensure garbage trucks show up on time. The city has a deal with Republic Services to serve as the city’s only trash collector. That 10-year deal expires in 2027.

Delays in trash pickup are getting a lot of attention, as residents complain of an uptick in delays, and sometimes, trash isn’t collected until days after it was due.

During a Nov. 7 city council meeting, Prairie Village City Clerk Adam Geffert said Republic Services reps told him they’re short-staffed for drivers locally.

Geffert said he was told Republic has nine drivers to drive 13 routes, and 15 are needed to get the job done. He recommends customers call Prairie Village City Hall with their concerns over trash pickup.

“Their call center is completely unreliable. In fact, a lot of times, the information they’re giving residents is detrimental because it’s wrong. Then, they end up calling City Hall and they’re already upset,” Geffert told the council.

Geffert told FOX4 the city is paying Republic more than $157,000 per month for service.

The city clerk said the city has the ability to fine Republic if services continue to fall below expectations. Geffert indicated that was a path the city is prepared to follow.

City leaders in Lenexa have also found Republic’s service to be non-compliant with their agreement.

“If Republic has told the city what they plan on doing, and they don’t do what they’re supposed to, then the city should get involved,” Jaron Gordon, a Prairie Village resident, said.

“I can see why trash pickup is a problem when you don’t have enough drivers to make the route,” Beth Cavanugh, who also makes her home in Prairie Village said. “We need more drivers to apply for these jobs.”

Republic Services sent this statement to FOX4 on Tuesday:

Republic Services of Kansas City is currently experiencing some service delays. Many industries are facing staffing challenges at this time, and the environmental services industry is no different. We do plan to be back on schedule by the end of the week. We are proud to serve our communities, and we thank them for their patience during this time. We are always recruiting and hiring great people to join our team, and offer a competitive salary, generous benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses, and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, please visit https://republicservices.jobs.

