Contract tracing for Trump’s COVID-19 case will likely be easier than for most metro residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 case, contact tracing may be relatively easy compared to contact tracing in the general public.

People generally remember being around a president and whether or not they were wearing masks at the time, but asking your cousin Henry where he was last Saturday night might not yield the most accurate results.

That’s one of the challenges public health officials are contending with as they try to keep COVID-19 cases from spreading.

Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department, said figuring out who gave you COVID-19 and who you may have given COVID-19 works best when you’ve already restricted your social circle.

Being in large groups somewhat negates the tracking effort, Archer said.

“The more people you have, the more people you have to follow up on,” said Elizabeth Groenweghe, the Unified Government Public Health Department’s chief epidemiologist.

“It really just takes a lot of work just kind of sorting through those contacts to find out were they within 6 feet for 10 minutes or were they not,” Groenweghe said.

That’s why Archer is trying out a new recommended strategy for Kansas City.

“And what we have been suggesting more recently is having mutual group, small group, or 10 or 12 folks max who are staying kind of committed — almost like a monogamous relationship,” Archer said.

It’s a relationship based on trust, mask-wearing outside of the group and potential ease for contact tracing, he said.

“Because we know and you know everybody who was in your group,” Archer said.

Public health officials have weekly meetings where they share contact tracing information across county lines, but that’s mostly regarding large outbreaks like at a business — and not specific individuals.