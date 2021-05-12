Controlled blast in Raymore: City says Wednesday morning blast happening at The Venue

RAYMORE, Mo. — There’s no need for concern if you heard an explosion in the southwest part of the metro Wednesday morning.

Crews in Raymore detonated a controlled explosion around 10:30 a.m. as part of a sewer construction project. The work is underway at The Venue near Dean Avenue and North Cass Parkway.

The city said it notified people living in the area, but others may also hear the explosion.

Raymore leaders say the blasting may happen daily for several weeks as crews continue to work on the project.

