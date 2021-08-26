Convicted killer Kylr Yust moved to Missouri prison to serve sentences

CAMERON, Mo. — Convicted killer Kylr Yust was moved to a new location where he is expected to serve years behind bars.

Yust was moved from Cass County jail in Harrisonville to a Missouri Department of Corrections facility in St. Joseph in June. He is now at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. he facility in Cameron houses both medium and maximum security inmates.

Yust was sentenced in June for murdering 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and 21-year-old Jessica Runions in 2016. Their bodies were found together in a rural field in Cass County in 2017.

A jury convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter in Kopetsky’s killing and second-degree murder for Runions. The manslaughter count carries 15 years, and while Yust got a life sentence for murder, Missouri caps the life sentence at 30 years, effectively leading to 45 years behind bars.

Yust’s legal team requested a new trial and claimed he couldn’t properly defend himself. The judge rejected the request. Yust’s attorneys said they planned to appeal.