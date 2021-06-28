Cooler air blowing inside Jackson County’s downtown courthouse after AC repairs made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks of working in hot offices inside Jackson County’s Courthouse downtown have come to an end.
County Executive Frank White tweeted Monday afternoon that repairs to the building’s old AC system have been completed. White said the temporary air-conditioning set-up running down the sides of the courthouse will stay in place for now.
The building’s cooling system is the same one it had when the courthouse opened in the 1930’s. The AC relies on pumping cool water to create cool air from within the walls.
The county legislature approved more than $1.5 million for temporary air conditioning into the building last month. That’s on top of the $1.7 million approved for the actual repairs to the system.
Some members of the Jackson County Legislature believe a long-term solution to update the courthouse needs to happen in the near future.