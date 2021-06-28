Cooler air blowing inside Jackson County’s downtown courthouse after AC repairs made

The long, white tubes running down the sides of the Jackson County Courthouse are the first thing anyone entering the historic building notices.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks of working in hot offices inside Jackson County’s Courthouse downtown have come to an end.

County Executive Frank White tweeted Monday afternoon that repairs to the building’s old AC system have been completed. White said the temporary air-conditioning set-up running down the sides of the courthouse will stay in place for now.

Promise Kept!



On schedule, repairs to our old, outdated A/C system are complete. Operating since Friday, cool air is flowing throughout the building. Our temporary cooling system will stay in place for the time being. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FEGBbwMCkW — Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) June 28, 2021

The building’s cooling system is the same one it had when the courthouse opened in the 1930’s. The AC relies on pumping cool water to create cool air from within the walls.

The county legislature approved more than $1.5 million for temporary air conditioning into the building last month. That’s on top of the $1.7 million approved for the actual repairs to the system.

Some members of the Jackson County Legislature believe a long-term solution to update the courthouse needs to happen in the near future.