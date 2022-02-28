WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two key coronavirus numbers in Kansas have dropped to their lowest point in more than seven months.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 479 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The last time the number was that low was July 2, 2021, when there were 409 new cases. Of the recent cases, 106 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also much lower. The KDHE said 21 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus since Friday. The last time Kansas had a lower number was June 7, 2021, when there were only seven new hospitalizations.

Only 35 hospitals reported numbers to the KDHE in time for Monday’s report. KSN News reached out to the KDHE to see if that could be why the number is so much lower than Friday’s report, when 111 hospitals submitted data of 82 new hospitalizations.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll has increased by nine since Friday. It now stands at 7,946. However, the KDHE said the seven-day rolling average number of deaths is two, down from seven at the beginning of February.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

1,371 got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

1,651 got a second dose

2,048 got the third dose

In all, health workers have administered more than 5,000 vaccine doses to Kansans since the Friday update. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.11% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.22% have completed a vaccine series.