Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, trapping 70 people

Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China’s eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020. – Around 70 people were trapped after the Xinjia Hotel collapsed on March 7 evening, officials said. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Rescuers evacuate an injured person from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China’s Fujian province Saturday, March 07, 2020. The hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed in southeastern China on Saturday, trapping dozens, state media reported. (Chinatopix Via AP)

QUANZHOU, China — Search and rescue efforts are underway after about 70 people were trapped in a hotel collapse Saturday night in southeastern China, officials said.

The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine center, People’s Daily and other state media outlets confirmed.

Forty-three people have been rescued from the rubble, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Search efforts were ongoing.

Among those rescued was a young boy, his father and mother. The family was taken to a hospital.

Quanzhou is about 600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than 3,000 people have died from the virus.

No fatalities have been reported in the building collapse.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the building collapsed.