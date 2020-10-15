Coronavirus spit test with results in hours coming to Truman Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is visiting Truman Medical Center to announce a recently purchased saliva-based coronavirus test.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis developed the test, where patients spit into a sample container and can get results back in hours. The test is reportedly 95% accurate.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the test in August, and Missouri was quick to buy several units.

“What they’re doing is testing very rapidly,” Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, said. “In 3-4 hours, you can get it back.”

D’Agostino said it’s not what is known currently as a rapid test, which tests for antigens. He said those tests are not nearly as accurate.

Those getting tested outside of the Truman Medical Center will still likely have to do the nasal PCR test. The doctor said, while a little more intrusive, people should not be deterred by that test.

“I’ve gone through the test a couple of times with the nasal swab, and the reality is, when you know what to expect, it’s not as bad,” he said.

However, he said the spit test will be much more comfortable.

“Anybody can spit in a cup.”

LATEST STORIES: